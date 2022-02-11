No records of seized contraband reported to CANU, Lethem

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday (8th February) a mini- bus returning to Fairview Indigenous village in Region 8 was stopped by the Customs Anti- Narcotics Unit stationed at Lethem and a search was carried out which unearthed 100 cases of Brazilian beers, 4 cases of whiskey and 1 case of Black-stone. The said items were seized and the owner, who was on the bus at the time, was informed by the agents that in order for the beverages to be released, special favours would have to be granted to them. On Wednesday (9th) February, persons familiar with the case approached the Customs head office in Lethem to get an update on the case and pay the necessary taxes (if any) for the release of the liquors seized, but was told that no records of the seizure was reported to them. In recent times the CANU was accused of violating the rights of citizens of Lethem in the execution of their duties which included physical violence. In light of this we are calling for a through investigation into this matter and the necessary action taken to weed out corrupt persons working in Government Agencies and Offices.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)