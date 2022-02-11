The non-response by the Speaker regarding the minister’s dildo comment speaks volumes

Dear Editor,
The dildo comment has no place in the hallowed chamber and should have been withdrawn and apologised for within the chamber at the said time, and not on a Facebook post (Demerarawaves.com Feb 10). It was offensive and totally out of place. For the comment to go unnoticed and unresponded to by the Speaker, speaks volumes on the control he exerts over the conduct of parliamentarians. The sitting minister should have displayed better decorum. There can be no justification for the comment and this debate season brought the worst out in parliament.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed