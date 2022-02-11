50-mile road race to jumpstart local cycling season

The local cycling season officially gets underway on Sunday with the staging of a 50-mile road race.

According to the Guyana Cycling News Facebook page, the event will pedal of from 07:30hrs at Carifesta Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, proceed to Mahaica and return to the point of origin for what is expected to be an exciting finish.

The road race is expected to attract the cream of the nation’s riders eager to get their competitive juices flowing. Top wheelsmen like Jamual John, Briton John, Romello Crawford, Cortis Dey, and Paul DeNobrega, along with the likes of Alex Mendes and Christopher Griffith should be among the leaders in the peloton.

On the distaff side, Suzanne Hamilton is expected to continue her dominance on the local circuit. Organisers of the fixture have requested that all participants adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Registration for the race will commence 30 minutes prior to the start. Each rider should be masked and have their temperature checked upon registration.