CAL lands new plane here

Caribbean Airlines’ 737-8 aircraft, 9Y-GUY, made its debut in Guyana today, when it operated as BW 526 from Trinidad with onward service to New York. It was the first time that the new 160 seat aircraft was used on this route. On landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 3:09 p.m. the aircraft was welcomed by a water salute, release from CAL said today.

In commemorating the occasion, Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Madera stated: “Caribbean Airlines and Guyana continue to enjoy a longstanding and productive relationship, and since our start in 2007 we’ve provided consistent service to Guyana including daily non-stop flights between New York and Guyana with seamless connections throughout our network. Caribbean Airlines has the most extensive route system of all operators in the region and Guyana continues to be one of our most significant destinations. The introduction of the 737-8 into our jet fleet, resets and elevates our customer experience; and is the culmination of extensive research and data driven innovation to refresh the Caribbean Airlines brand.”