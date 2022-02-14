Man charged with jewellery store murder in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Police have charged one man with the murder of security guard Andy Hosein during a jewellery store robbery last week.

He will appear virtually at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court today.

A statement by the Police Service said that Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul advised officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) on Saturday to charge Simeon Justin Clarke, 23, of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, with murder.

She further advised that Samuel Stewart, 29, also of Kings Wharf, San Fernando be charged with receiving stolen items, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

On Saturday February 5, four armed men entered a jewellery store along High Street, San Fernando where security guard, Andy Alberto Mecias Hosein, 33, was killed.

On Tuesday, Southern Division police officers mounted several exercises and searches which resulted in the arrest of three male suspects, all of King’s Wharf, San Fernando.

During the operation, police officers allegedly seized a firearm and 5.56 kilogrammes of marijuana, 304 grammes of cocaine and an assortment of jewellery.

Enquiries are continuing.