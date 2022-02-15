AFC prepared to name opposition nominee for NRF board -says not willing to relinquish chance for scrutiny despite concerns over law

Saying that there have been no talks between the two opposition coalition partners on naming a nominee to the National Resource Fund (NRF) Board, the Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday announced that once given an opportunity it will identify a competent and qualified person for the position as it would not be giving up the opportunity to scrutinise how the country’s oil monies are spent.

“I want to say this: good politicians that like good governance will then realise that although we oppose the Act it doesn’t necessarily mean the content of the Act cannot, as best as possible, be fulfilled,” AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan told a virtual press conference.

He was also supported on this point by senior AFC members, David Patterson, who is also the party’s General Secretary, and Cathy Hughes.