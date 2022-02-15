Mayor, councillors at odds over placement of vendors at Merriman Mall

The placement of vendors and stalls at the Merriman Mall was a point of contention yesterday for City Mayor Ubraj Narine and some city councillors.

At the council’s statutory meeting at the Kitty Market, Councillor Heston Bostwick, who chairs the Markets Committee, claimed that numerous applications are being submitted to Narine but approval is being granted to other persons to occupy spots at the site.

In response, Narine noted that many persons who did not do go through the required process were approaching him and claiming that they were promised spots at the mall by councillors.