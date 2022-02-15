One freed of killing schoolboy at Covent Garden

One of the two young men accused of the 2017 killing of school-boy, Brian Charles Yearwood, was yesterday freed of the charge after a no-case submission was upheld in his favour; while the other will know his fate on Thursday after facing the jury.

Following submissions made by his attorney Latchmie Rahamat, presiding Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall ruled that Andy Peters had no case to answer, and consequently discharged the now 21-year-old.

The trial against Shannon Cox, however, continued.

Particulars of the offence against Cox, 24, to which he has pleaded not guilty are that he murdered Charles on April 29th, 2017 at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

The prosecution closed its case against him yesterday afternoon; after which Justice Morris-Ramlall informed that she will sum-up and hand the matter over to the jury for deliberations on Thursday.

The State is being represented by a battery of attorneys, led by Prosecutor Lisa Cave.

Cox meanwhile, is being represented by defence attorney Madan Kissoon.