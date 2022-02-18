Man found guilty of killing schoolboy at concert

Twenty-four-year-old Shannon Cox now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of the 2017 unlawful killing of schoolboy, Brian Charles Yearwood, who was stabbed while attending a school concert.

Following hours of deliberations, the jury yesterday returned a unanimous verdict, finding the young man not guilty of the capital offence on which he was indicted, but guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He repeatedly shook his head in seeming disbelief after hearing the foreman announce the verdict.