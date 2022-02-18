Systemic changes required for energy transition – PM

By Lakhram Bhagirat

Prime Minister Mark Phillips is of the view that in order for Guyana and the wider Caribbean to successfully transition to more sustainable energy sources significant systemic changes would be required.

Speaking at the international oil and gas expo held at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Prime Minister Phillips yesterday contended that the energy transition that the world is advocating for would require a global shift from fossil-based to zero-carbon energy resources in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and limit climate change.

He added that with more than 760 million people in the world experiencing a lack of access to electricity, clean energy solutions present a promising prospect for providing improved services to vulnerable groups. Improved services translate to increased opportunities for enhanced lives and livelihoods, the Prime Minister said.