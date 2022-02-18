Venezuelan national charged with killing Sophia miner

A Venezuelan national was yesterday remanded after being charged with killing Beauford Watson, a miner.

Yesica Carolina Rondon Mayo was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the George-town Magistrate’s Court.

The particulars of the charge state that on February 12, at Sandhill Backdam, Kaikan, Upper Mazaruni, Mayo unlawfully killed Beauford Watson called ‘Marlon’, a miner of Lot 170 Thomas Street, South Sophia, George-town.

She was not required to plead to the charge.

Mayo was placed on remand and the matter adjourned until March 14.