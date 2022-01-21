Two for trial over murder of Covent Garden boy

The trial of Shannon Cox, now 24 and Andy Peters, now 21, who are accused of the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, is set to commence on Thursday February 3rd, at the High Court in Georgetown.

Following the arraignment of the two young men yesterday morning, a jury was empaneled before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall who will be presiding over the case.

Particulars of the offence against the duo to which they pleaded not guilty are that they murdered Charles on April 29th, 2017 at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

The State’s case which is being led by Prosecutor Lisa Cave will see about a dozen witnesses taking the stand.

Cox is being represented by defence attorney Madan Kissoon, while Peters is being represented by attorney Latchmie Rahamat.