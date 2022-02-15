AFC says gov’t lacks capacity to market oil

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has cautioned the government against getting involved in the direct marketing of crude oil, saying it does not have the expertise, administrative infrastructure nor logistics to successfully undertake such an initiative.

“Furthermore, this move could also be interpreted as an affront to existing, legitimate marketing companies and open avenues for corruption,” the party’s General Secretary David Patterson told a press comnference yesterday.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat recently told Stabroek News that government is exploring cutting out the ‘middleman’ and directly selling its oil share, with India being a prospective buyer.