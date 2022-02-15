Truck snags harbour bridge traffic

Motorists traversing on the East and West Banks of Demerara were faced with traffic disruption yesterday afternoon heading into last night after a truck broke down on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

In a brief notice published on its Facebook page, the DHB said that its management and the police were working to address the situation.

The DHB apologized for the inconvenience caused.

“The management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation apologizes for the disruption of the smooth flow of traffic, which is due to a broken truck at span 36. The DHBC assures you that our team along with the Police is working assiduously to restore a smooth traffic flow,” the notice said.

By 8.30pm, the traffic was said to be flowing freely again.