Samples for Omicron testing finally sent

One month after announcing that samples were to be sent for genomic sequencing to ascertain whether the Omicron variant was present in Guyana, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday revealed that the samples were shipped recently.

The Minister made this revelation during his daily COVID-19 update.

He stated that 20 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for genetic sequencing in order to determine what COVID-19 variants are circulating here. “Over the weekend we would have sent 20 samples to CARPHA for confirmation,” he said.