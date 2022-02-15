In 21st century Guyana we are still having great difficulties in acquiring a birth certificate

Dear editor,

Some Ministries and Departments seem bent in making the government look bad. I read (yesterday), a letter in the Sunday’s Stabroek about someone being given the royal run around to acquire a Valuation Certificate. This seems to becoming a trend in some departments and the subject ministers appear not to care. I applied since last September to the Birth Certificate section of GPO for the renewal of some birth certificates. In order not to be pestered, the people who deal with the public have a worn out mantra, ‘we will post it/them, keep checking with the Post Office in your area’. This mantra halts any further checking with GPO. Who do the public meet to discuss the urgency of their application? The Registrar-General appears to be beyond reach of us, the commoners. There is absolutely no one to turn to, who can assist, unless you are lucky to have a friend or relative who works there. When are we going to stop being told about back-log, Registrar-General? Does the huge piles of applications still hold? How many hundreds or thousands of applications are still ahead of those from last September? Perhaps someone in your department can supply this information. We live in the 21st century in Guyana and still we are having great difficulty in acquiring a simple birth certificate. It would be good for our President to take note.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Provided)