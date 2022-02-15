The level of discounts from NCN sounds like a classic example of the tail wagging the dog

Dear Editor

The level of discounts enjoyed and benefitted from NCN in the ongoing disagreement over rates, resulting in his decision to pull the popular radio Show (SN Feb 10), sounds like a classic example of the tail wagging the dog. While considerations were granted during the pandemic it is just not feasible to continue in this way. The petulance is perplexing as is the inflexible position adopted by the host of the programme in not seeking to work with NCN in this matter. It is not the first time the programme has been pulled for this reason.

NCN has every right to determine its viability and sustainability and while compromise is the preferred outcome it cannot do so to its disadvantage. The host’s apparent unyielding position does not augur well in the spirit of accommodation and finding common ground. As a result the large following of listeners are made to bear and suffer the fallout. I am sure other producers/presenters can be found for a programme similar in nature, if it is that the former relationship cannot be salvaged.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed