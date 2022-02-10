NCN remains open to Basil Persaud to arrive at a mutually beneficial way forward

Dear Editor

NCN wishes to offer a response to the letter, “Save the Basil Persaud Show” published in your Monday, January 31, 2022, edition. NCN recognizes the contributions of the show to its broadcast content over the years. However, having examined the company’s financial performance, there was a dire need to have rates reviewed in an effort to mitigate the challenges of increasing production cost. Prior to that, in the initial stages of the Covid19 pandemic, some clients received discounts up to 80%. For some, the discounts preceded the pandemic. From June 2020, the “Basil Persaud Show”, enjoyed, without interruption, a 87% discount from an already yearly discounted rate up until the last broadcast in December 2021. For the four years prior, he enjoyed a 75% discount.

For NCN, it is extremely challenging to continue offering that high level of discount and to be able to effectively sustain its operation. Clients were engaged, new rates agreed and new contracts signed for 2022. Mr. Persaud was informed and a meeting agreed for him to be engaged to derive a new rate. He failed to attend. Relevant staff subsequently reached out to him with the intent of having the meeting, which was eventually held in early February, 2022. During the engagement, the NCN team remained flexible to allow for the negotiation of a new rate. Mr. Persaud was steadfast in wanting to pay a rate that reflects 83% discount on an already discounted rate; 84.5% of the actual. It should be noted that having informed Mr. Persaud of the intent to effect new rates, at no time was he told to discontinue his show. Clients were allowed, where necessary, to continue into the new year at the old rates until new ones were agreed.

NCN hopes that this would help to clarify the issue and remains open and available to work with all clients in the best interest of listeners and broadcast content. Like all of our clients, Mr. Persaud and his show are valued and NCN will continue to remain open to help derive a mutually beneficial way forward.

Sincerely,

Saona Jerome

Marketing Manager (ag)

National Communications Network Inc.