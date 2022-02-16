COVID-19 self-testing may soon become an option – Anthony

COVID-19 self-testing may soon become an option for Guyanese as it may be among the solutions to curb the spread of the virus, says the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony.

A total of 62,360 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Guyana thus far, with 95 being registered on Tuesday. Nineteen of those cases are from Region One, 8 from Region Two, 5 from Region Three, 25 from Region Four, 1 each from Region Five and Seven, 6 from Region Six, 18 from Region Eight, 10 from Region Nine and 2 from Region Ten.

Three more persons have also died, increasing the number of deaths in the country to 1, 199. The three deceased have been identified as a 54-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Four, a 55-year-old woman from Region Three, whose vaccination status is unknown and a 69-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Six.