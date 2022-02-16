Shepherd rewarded …but by Sunrisers Hyderabad

For those who feel hard done by after being continuously overlooked by the various West Indies selection panels, Romario Shepherd’s story should be instructive and should reinforce belief in themselves and their abilities and decide never, never to give up.

Shepherd announced himself to the cricket world when he slammed his maiden century for the West Indies `A’ team against New Zealand `A’ in December of 2020 in a four-day, first-class match in New Zealand.

Coming in at number nine with the West Indies `A’ team tottering on 112 -7, Shepherd slammed a pugnacious 133, adding 199 runs with Raymon Reifer, who made 65.