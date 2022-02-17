`Drunk’ labourer gets two years for car theft

A labourer was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail after he told a city magistrate that he was under the influence of alcohol when he stole a car from the Stabroek Market tarmac.

Anthony Cooper, 32, of South Georgetown, appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court where Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan sentenced him. Cooper confessed that on October 10, 2021, at the Stabroek Market tarmac, Georgetown, he stole a motor vehicle, Toyota Axio, registration number PZZ 1293, valued at $3.5 million, property of Onika Ashanti Ridgemond-Bobb.

“I was under the influence of alcohol on the Sunday when I took the vehicle,” the man told the court. He said that he was tired from work and drunk when he saw the car had its keys in one of the doors. He said he waited for the owner to return but after sometime he ended up hopping into the car and leaving. Cooper said that his landlord told him to return the car after he got home but he was not brave enough to do so. However on Tuesday he decided to return the car and he was then arrested for the theft.