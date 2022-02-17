Jury empaneled in Coen Jackson sex offences case

Former Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson, who has been charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child back in 2011, is currently facing trial before the Sexual Offences Court.

A jury was empaneled yesterday morning to hear the case against Jackson who has been slapped with four counts of the offence.

The allegation against him states that on four separate occasions—in February, March, April and May of 2011—he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 by abusing a position of trust.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial proceedings are being heard in-camera before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

The accused is being represented by defence attorneys Nigel Hughes and Jerome Khan.

The State’s case is being led by prosecutor Muntaz Ali, in association with state counsel Nafeeza Baig and Latifah Elliot.