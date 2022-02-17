Manufacturers eyeing customers, potential investors at Umana Yana duty-free shop

Guyanese business owners are continuing to showcase their products at the Benab Duty-Free Shop being hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) at the Umana Yana at Kingston.

Manufacturers, including producers of crafts, food seasonings, beverages and jewellery, are hoping to find customers and potential investors from among attendees at the ongoing Inter-national Energy Conference and Expo.

Among them is Andrew Campbell, a young Guyanese from Moruca, Region One, who is founder of the Ebesowana Natural Foods, which was established in 2019.