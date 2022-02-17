Pakera pork knocker dies in pit collapse

A 58-year-old pork knocker of Pakera, Matthews Ridge, North West District (NWD) died after a mining pit collapsed on him on Monday, according to the Guyana Police Force.

The incident occurred at Highwood Backdam, NWD and the dead man has been identified as Christopher Bumbury.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Bumbury and his co-worker, Hilton Ward, were digging gravel at the bottom of the mined out pit. The Police, in a statement, related that the pit measured approximately 15ft in width by 20ft in length with a depth of 22ft.