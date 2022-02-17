Guyana may become one of the richest countries but its people are still living on expired products

Dear Editor,

Recently, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards issued a press release informing the public, that whilst conducting an exercise on the West Coast of Demerara, their staff was assaulted whilst attempting to remove inferior products from the shelves of a store. The release also stated that the police were called in and a woman was subsequently charged. Incidentally, I have not heard anything of this matter even though I kept alert to hear of its outcome. Was she taken to court, or was the matter settled before charges were laid?

Editor, over the years I have repeatedly complained of expired and inferior products being easily available on shelves of many stores countrywide. Measurements are in place to prevent the selling of such, but store owners blatantly disregard the authorities and continue to endanger people’s lives. Two weeks ago, I entered a supermarket at Tuschen to purchase Mayonnaise, and after browsing the different varieties available, I noticed the expiratory date missing from a certain brand and part of the label was seemingly torn/tampered with. I questioned the staff, who had no idea why. Regrettably, I didn’t have my camera at the said time, but two days after, I re-entered the supermarket and to my astonishment, all the particular bottles are missing. Was it sold or removed, I have no idea. Again, I asked, why aren’t the relevant authorities conducting raids continuously? I’ve said it before and would repeat, if the agencies are understaffed, many qualified young people are unemployed and seeking jobs. But then again, many prefer to stifle agencies because of their nefarious activities or the monopoly they hold. Similarly, in certain stores you enter and ask for certain products, they will tell you that they have, but due to restrictions, they have to take them off the shelves but will nevertheless still sell you.

Finally Editor, at a popular wholesale store at Meten-meer-Zorg, I observed edible products with a two week expiry date. I have no problem with that, but no one knows its quantity, and will all be sold before the expiratory date? I’ve made mentioned before and would again, many companies overseas would make bargains with products that are close to the expiration date, and local businessmen would jump, in the name of profit, to buy, import, and resell at the same value, even though they buy at way below the original value. In addition, the authorities are allowing products that are either expired or close to, enter this country and unsuspecting consumers end up buying expired products. Guyana is boasting of being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, in other words, will become one of the richest countries, but its people are still living on expired products!

Sahadeo Bates