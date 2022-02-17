The Golden Arrowhead was displayed upside down

Dear Editor
Last evening I listened and observed keenly on TV Channel 11 the feature address of President Irfaan Ali at the opening of the International Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel. I could not believe my eyes with what I saw, but the cameras do not lie. In the background, the colours of our flag, the Golden Arrowhead was displayed. Guest what? I discovered to my chagrin that the colours were upside down. I wondered. Are we displaying to the international community that in our beloved Guyana things are generally upside- down. I again hasten to make a clarion call that we must show great respect for our Symbols of Nationhood: The National Flag – the Golden Arrowhead, the National Pledge, the National Anthem and the Coat of Arms. May God bless the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.
Sincerely,
Clinton Conway
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d)