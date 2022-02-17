GCC, DCC lock horns in GCA first-division final this weekend

Arch rivals, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) are booked to face each other in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, two-day, first-division tournament this weekend.

The finalists booked their spots in the long overdue final at DCC after productive outings in the semi-finals of the competition last weekend which marked the return of cricket to the country’s capital.

GCC were shepherded into the final on the back of a maiden first-division century by 17-year-old Mavendra Dindyal and half centuries from Martin Pestano-Belle and Ronaldo Alimohamed who also bagged a four-wicket haul.