Johnson, Lindey receive badges from GFF

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has presented match officials Sherwin Johnson and Kleon Lindey with their official 2022 FIFA badges, while also recognizing the efforts of several local referees during the 2021 year-end tournament.

According to a relase from the federation, Referee Johnson and Assistant Referee Lindey received their badges after maintaining their places on the 2022 FIFA International Lists.

This enables the duo to officiate at FIFA-sanctioned international matches. Johnson has been featured on the list since 2012 while Lindey has been part of the selection since 2015.