Johnson, Lindey receive badges from GFF

GFF President Wayne Forde (sitting left) and GFF Executive Committee Member and Head of Refereeing Dion Inniss (sitting right) posing for a photo opportunity alongside several officials inclusive of FIFA referees Kleon Lindey (2nd from left) and Sherwin Johnson (4th from left)
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has presented match officials Sherwin Johnson and Kleon Lindey with their official 2022 FIFA badges, while also recognizing the efforts of several local referees during the 2021 year-end tournament.

According to a relase from the federation, Referee Johnson and Assistant Referee Lindey received their badges after maintaining their places on the 2022 FIFA International Lists.

This enables the duo to officiate at FIFA-sanctioned international matches. Johnson has been featured on the list since 2012 while Lindey has been part of the selection since 2015.