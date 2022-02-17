Phillip, Seales leave Volcanoes staring at heavy defeat

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes were staring a heavy innings defeat in the face after their batting imploded spectacularly on the second day of their second round contest against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Replying to Red Force’s first innings of 326, Volcanoes were bundled out for a meagre 98, to follow on by 228 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium here yesterday.

Their innings was shredded by young fast bowlers Anderson Phillip (4-32) and Jayden Seales (3-31) who combined for seven of the wickets to fall.

Former West Indies Under-19 batting star, Alick Athanaze top-scored with 33 but no other batsman passed 20 as Volcanoes never really recovered after slumping to 19 for three.

Batting a second time, Volcanoes fared little better, ending on 32 for three with Phillip again among the wickets with two for 15.

Heading into today’s penultimate day, Volcanoes still require a further 196 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, Red Force added precious runs after resuming the morning on 217 for five, Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva carrying his overnight 52 to a top score of 73 off 139 balls with eight fours.

Terrance Hinds carved out 57, striking four fours and a six off 109 deliveries and combining with Da Silva to post a crucial 72 for the sixth wicket.

Fast bowler Sherman Lewis, who played two Tests for West Indies four years ago, added two more scalps to end with five for 43.

Things fell apart quickly for Volcanoes with Teddy Bishop and captain Kavem Hodge both perishing without scoring in the third over of the innings from Test seamer Seales.

And when Phillip accounted for veteran left-hander Devon Smith cheaply for 16 with the score on 19, Red Force were taking control of the encounter.

Resistance came Athanaze, who faced 52 balls and struck five fours, and Keron Cottoy (3) in a 25-run, fourth wicket stand – the best of the innings – but once Phillip removed Cottoy, Volcanoes continued their free fall.