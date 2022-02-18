Exxon commences oil recovery from Guyana’s second offshore development

Rigzone, the international online resource for news on the oil & gas industry reported earlier this week that ExxonMobil has commenced oil recovery from Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block, Liza Phase 2, a development which it says now brings the country’s overall production capacity to upwards of 340,000 barrels per day, just seven years following the company’s 2015 announcement of ‘first oil’ offshore Guyana.

According to the report, the commencement of Liza Phase 2 now adds to the upwards of 120,000 barrels per day capacity at the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit situated offshore Guyana.

Rigzone reports that the Guyana offshore oil recovery operation commenced in December 2019 and is now delivering what it describes as “better than design capacity,” adding that the Stabroek Block’s “recoverable resource base” is now estimated at more than 10 billion oil equivalent barrels.