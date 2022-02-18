Stena Carron Falcon Logistics give to Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre

Falcon Logistics and Stena Carron Drilling Ltd, on Friday February 14, reaffirmed their commitment to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) through a joint monetary donation of G$8.3 million to the organization. The partnership between the two companies and the local institution commenced in 2019 and to date the Centre has been the recipient of several donations including appliances, equipment and cleaning and sanitizing materiel to help respond to the covid-19 pandemic. The Centre also benefitted from donations arising out of fundraising initiatives undertaken by

offshore Guyanese and foreign crew members of the Stena Drillships, Carron and DrillMax. Funds raised through this exercise were matched by Stena’s head office, and afterwards by Falcon Logistics.