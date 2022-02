Aimed at reducing recidivism and supporting reintegration of prisoners into society, the Government has set aside a sum of $88.9 million this year to train prisoners through the “Fresh Start” Initiative.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a press release issued recently said that a number of rehabilitation programmes have since been rolled out.

It said some 1400 inmates are expected to benefit from the programmes which will be offered at all the prison locations throughout the country.