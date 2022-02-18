One more COVID death, 72 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health yesterday recorded one more COVID-19 fatality which pushes the death toll from the pandemic to 1,203. There have also been 72 new cases of the virus which takes the number of persons tested to 529,470

On the dashboard, it can be seen that the increase in cases came from Region One where nine new cases were recorded, six cases were recorded in Region Two, three cases in Region Three, thirty-two cases in Region Four, Five cases in Region Six, seventeen cases in Region Nine, and one from Region 10. This brings the number of active cases in the country to 1,168. Ten persons are in the ICU.