Inconceivable that Forensic Lab does not have competence to test for cyanide

Dear Editor,

When I retired from the University of Guyana (UG) in 2003, a 3rd year chemistry student was capable of testing for cyanide in a few minutes with common (not esoteric) laboratory chemicals. It is also in the CXC CAPE Chemistry syllabus. It is therefore inconceivable that the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) does not have the competence to do that. All it requires is a grain or crystal of the substance, not the whole lot.

The GFSL occupies a part of the UG complex, a stone’s throw away from the UG Chemistry Department. What prevents them from consulting the competent staff there? Or what prevents them from consulting Dr Marlan Cole, recent former head of the GAFDD? Taxpayer money must instead be spent to send to an overseas lab for testing. Sigh!

Sincerely,

Alfred Bhulai