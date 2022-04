TechnipFMC Guyana on Tuesday commissioned a shore base at McDoom on the East Bank of Demerara to serve the oil and gas industry.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, President of TechnipFMC, Jon Landes said at the ceremony that the company continues to recruit and train Guyanese.

“We are committed to continuing our development in Guyana and developing our Guyanese talent, in addition, we have over 70 local suppliers that we’ve developed”.