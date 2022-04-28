The day-long shutdown should not go without consequences

Dear Editor,
So the day long power outage experienced on Tuesday April 26, was as a result of private contractors operating excavators which damaged power lines (News Room April 26). The question then what penalties will be imposed on these contractors? For too long private contractors embark on projects without undue care or attention to detail, like power lines and water mains. Damage to the power lines resulting in a shutdown, which inconvenienced thousands, should not go without consequences. It is time to send a strong message.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed