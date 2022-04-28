Crandon fine-tuning preparations for first-class resumption

Guyana Harpy Eagles head coach Esuan Crandon says his side is fine-tuning preparations for the resumption of the Regional first-class season next month.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the Level Three Coach at the Everest Cricket Club ground yesterday where the franchise players were going through their paces along with assistant coach, Ryan Hercules.

According to Crandon, all is not lost after just two of the five-round tournament completed but rather, now the team is conditioning themselves to reprise their title especially in familiar territory.