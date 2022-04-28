Deciding volleyball match suspended

The third and deciding match between Castrol Strikers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in the semifinals of the men’s senior volleyball league was suspended Tuesday evening.

The episode occurred at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, after the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) exceeded their allotted time to utilize the venue, and was forced to depart the facility to allow basketball club Eagles to train during their time slot.

The DVA is allocated the time slot of 7pm-9pm. However, the contest started after 8pm owing to the late arrival of several members of the GDF team.