IMF tags Guyana as a regional front-runner for growth this year

Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to head the regional ‘pack’ this year insofar as economic growth is concerned, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), though it says that the rest of the region is not likely to fare anywhere near as well as these three front-runners.

The IMF is projecting that all three named countries could realise economic growth of at least 6 per cent this year, while adding that the heavily tourism-dependent island states should not anticipate economic growth above 1.4% in 2022.