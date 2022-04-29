Mocha farmland flooding leaves farmers teetering on the brink

Back in December 2020 when the Mocha/Arcadia Multi-Purpose Agricultural Co-operative Society hosted its first Market Day, the event was intended to both shine a light on the success of residents of the community in creating modest agricultural ventures that could serve as income subsidies and to provide a service to residents of neighbouring communities.

The initiative attracted the participation of enthusiastic members of the predominantly African-Guyanese East Bank village where farming on an abundance of backlands had become the community’s primary economic activity and as well, an object of collective pride. The patronage which the regularly held outdoor market has attracted from customers along the East Bank and even from communities in the capital had won both the farmers and the administrators of the cooperative, much praise from both inside and outside the community.