President seeking more proactive approach by prospective UK investors

Just over five months after the British government had dispatched its Deputy Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Spencer Mahoney, to engage government officials here on possible avenues for expanded trade and investment relations between the two countries arising out of the dramatic opening up of the country to foreign investment, Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, has used his feature address at a Guyana Investment Seminar in London earlier this week to state that the United Kingdom needed to demonstrate greater interest in the investment opportunities that Guyana had to offer.

Asserting that Guyana’s future development trajectory is predicated on the strengthening of traditional sectors and the building of new ones, President Ali said that it was the wish of his administration that investors from the UK become more aggressive in their approach to going after investment opportunities in Guyana.