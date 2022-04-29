Armed bandit robs store at Cotton Field

Police in Region Two are trying to locate a hire car HC 7997 which reportedly stopped for an armed bandit at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, who had just had robbed a store of $700,000.

The robbery occurred around 11:00 hours yesterday morning at the ICAN Technology store in Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast.

According to owner of the business, Anand Narine, a male customer wearing a face mask approached the cashier to pay a bill. He was the only customer at the time in store and it was raining. The man then pulled out a gun and proceeded to tie up two of the employees, before robbing the store