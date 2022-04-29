CDB calls for bold action for green energy

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) on Wednesday called on its strategic partners to work together to execute bold and urgent actions to transform the Region’s energy landscape and lay the ground for faster progress towards attaining green energy and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

A CDB press release stated that with the cost of electricity in the Caribbean up to four times more than the average price in many developed countries, the need for a targeted and structured approach to embed energy independence, diversify energy mix and increase resilience in electricity systems in the Region was highlighted by CDB’s President, Dr. Hyginus “Gene” Leon while delivering the keynote address at the 14th Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum on April 27, 2022.