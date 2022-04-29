Calvin Brutus lodges libel action against Paul Slowe

Currently facing a multimillion dollar libel suit from Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Paul Slowe has been slapped with yet another—like the first—to the tune of $70 million also.

This time, it is Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Brutus who is the litigant, but like Karim-baksh, his accusations against Slowe of labeling him among other things incompetent are identical.

Just over two months ago, Karimbaksh who is also Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), brought an action against Slowe whom he accused of creating Face-book and YouTube pages called “Speaking Out: Exposing Corruption and Incompetence.”