Harlem businessman accidentally fires shot at GRA Camp St scanner

The Police are trying to make contact with a 55-year-old businessman of Harlem, West Coast Demerara who accidentally discharged his firearm, hitting a $1.3 million Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) scanner.

The discharge occurred after he retrieved the firearm from the guard hut, after conducting transactions at the GRA on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, around 3:03 pm on Wednesday, the businessman visited GRA’s Camp Street branch to conduct business. Required safety measures saw the man lodging the firearm at the security guard hut but retaining his magazine with rounds.