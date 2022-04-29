Parliamentary Committees have no mechanism for action

Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton says that while Parliamentary Com-mittees provide an avenue to raise issues affecting the country, there are no mechanisms for action in addressing them.

Norton’s comment came following the contention of former Speaker of the National Assembly Ralph Ramkarran that the issues he highlighted, as pressing to the Opposition, are best suited to be addressed in the parliamentary setting.

Last week, Norton told reporters that as representatives of the people in the National Assembly, it is expected of both the APNU+AFC and the Office of Leader of the Opposition, that all concerns of the people are addressed and any agenda for a meeting with the President should include that.