Verification of incoming passengers vaccination status now airline’s responsibility – CJIA

Verification of a passenger’s vaccination status and proof of negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result is now the responsibility of airlines flying into Guyana, rather than that of the authorities at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shunza Samuels told Stabroek News that the responsibility was assigned to the airlines in a bid to reduce the time taken in processing passengers on arrival here.

“We have done the adjustment to allow for a smoother flow and faster processing of passengers when they arrive here. We have not removed the requirement for incoming passengers to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test,” she explained.