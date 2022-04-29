Winston Jordan questioned by SOCU over sale of Ogle land

Former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan was yesterday questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in relation to the sale of several acres of land at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

This was confirmed by SOCU Head, Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh, who told Stabroek News that Jordan was released on his own recognizance.

In March last year, former Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Com-mission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn was charged with misconduct in public office over the lease of land at Ogle.