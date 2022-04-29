Wanted bulletin issued over Sophia murder

The police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for 24-year-old Denzil Haynes of Sophia who is being sought in relation to the murder of Yardan Jacobs.

Haynes’ last known address is lot ‘T’ 67 North Sophia, Georgetown.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Haynes is asked to contact the police on 227-1149, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

On April 16th, Jacobs was at the Tanary Area in North Sophia liming with his friends when he reportedly got into an argument with Haynes.