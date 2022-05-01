Conway conveniently chose to ignore my correction in his response

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space in your widely read newspaper to respond to a reply by Mr. Clifton Conway to a letter previously written by me. The letter which appeared in your newspaper (April 27th, 2022) was indeed written by me as I have never hidden nor will I ever hide behind a pen name. Because I wanted to keep my letter as short as possible; I did not state which teams were more successful than the 2022 CARIFTA Games team. To inform Mr. Conway I will now list same.

Year 2019- 10 medals, 4 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Year 2017- 8 medals, 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze,

Year 2014 – 4 medals, 3 gold and 1 silver.

The main trust of my letter was to correct the inaccuracies in Mr. Conway’s letter, hence I stated Aaliyah Headly and Osa Blair of PPYC did not attain the qualifying standard. Mr. Conway conveniently chose to ignore my correction in his so called response. At a meeting on Sunday (24-04-22) to review the performance of the team, I asked Coach Wilson if he coaches these particular athletes. In the presence of at least 12 witnesses he answered a resounding NO. That is the reason why I stated those athletes were not coached by him in my letter. I never attempted nor will never attempt to belittle the character of someone I do not know. Definitely I maintain there was an agenda. Anyone listing the names of non-qualifiers and not listing Hannah Joseph (not Hamish) who was the closest must have an agenda. Even Stevie Wonder could see that.

For Mr. Conway to claim he knows me WELL baffles me. On my short list of friends I can’t recall his name. One of the few things I openly boast about is my MEMORY. Being a television host for over 2 decades and musician he may know of me. To claim to know me well is beyond my level of understanding. My friends will tell anyone I have two (2) quotations I love to use; quote “I am not computer literate hence I deal with FACTS not fax.” I also would remind them, “justice must not only be done but it must also appear to be done.” I have no political affiliation so I cannot comprehend why he would state ‘keep politics out of sports’ in his response to my letter. This is my final article on this matter as I am not prepared for a back and forth with someone who claims to know me that I don’t know.

Sincerely,

Keith Campbell

Council member, AAG